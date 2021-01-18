SLT-MOBITEL powers Sri Lanka’s latest ‘Park & Ride’ City Bus Service with connectivity solutions

SLT-MOBITEL announced their partnership with the Sri Lanka Transport Board to provide Wi-Fi connectivity and branding for the new ‘Park and Ride’ city bus service, a novel concept developed by the State Ministry of Transport. The inaugural launch of the first of its kind luxury bus service was held on January 15th 2021 under the patronage of His Excellency the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Minister of Transport, Gamini Lokuge, State Minister of Transport Dilum Amunugama, SLTB Chairman, Kingsley Ranawaka, Chairman of SLT Group, Rohan Fernando along with higher officials from SLT-MOBITEL.

The recent brand unification of SLT-MOBITEL has enabled the brand to further strengthen its commitment as the national telecommunication service provider which specializes in providing integrated telecommunication services. Through this city bus partnership, SLT-MOBITEL is one step ahead in providing next generation connectivity solutions and transforming the nation with digitalization.

Commenting on SLT-MOBITEL’s contribution to the Park and Ride bus service, Rohan Fernando, Chairman, Sri Lanka Telecom Group stated, “Today marks yet another historical day for SLT-MOBITEL as we get on board on this journey with the Sri Lanka Transport Board to connect the country with unparalleled connectivity solutions. We are a brand that always place customers at heart, hence, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to make a difference in their lives. The Park and Ride city buses will be yet another platform for Sri Lankans to experience SLT-MOBITEL’s world class Wi-Fi connectivity services on the go. As the national telecommunication service provider, we are committed to supporting the government’s efforts and leading Sri Lanka towards an info com and knowledge rich society.”

The city bus service was launched in efforts to reduce traffic congestion and promote safe and secure travel in Colombo. While the first phase of the bus service will operate from the Makumbura Multimodal Transport Center (MTC) with 25 buses, the bus service will soon be implemented across the country. The buses are set to operate every 15 minutes from 06:00am to 09:00am on a daily basis. After 9:00am, the buses will operate every 30 minutes until 08:00PM. Passengers with small vehicles and motorcycles will be able to park their vehicles in a designated area at the MTC and hop on the ‘Park & Ride’ city bus to commute to Colombo.

Sri Lanka Telecom PLC is the national Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions provider and the leading broadband and backbone infrastructure services provider in Sri Lanka for over 163 years. SLT enables opportunities that empower Sri Lankans and elevates the country’s standing in the global arena. SLT’s transformation into a digital service provider has seen the Company move beyond telecommunications services to provide a variety of services and solutions that cater to a digital lifestyle. Mobitel, the mobile arm of SLT launched the First Commercial 4.5G/4G+ Mobile Network in South Asia in 2018 and was the first network in South Asia to successfully showcase the deployment of 5G over a Mobile Network by connecting a commercial Mobile smartphone to its 5G network exceeding speeds of 1.55Gbps. Mobitel has made great strides in recent years to expand its influence in NB-IoT, Automation, Artificial Intelligence and Critical Communication technologies and solutions and has been adjudged as the Fastest 4G-LTE network in Sri Lanka for two consecutive years by Ookla, the global leader in internet speed and testing applications.