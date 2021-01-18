Parliament to meet only for two days this week

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A decision has been taken to convene Parliament only on two days for this week.

Sergeant -at-Arms of the Parliament Narendra Fernando told Colombo Gazette that Parliament will convene tomorrow (19) and the day after (20).

He said the decision was taken during a meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business held today.

Narendra Fernando further said Parliament proceedings have been limited to two days for this week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Parliamentarians Dayasiri Jayasekara, Rauff Hakeem, and Vasudeva Nanayakkara recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Parliament Communications Department Director Shan Wijetunge told Colombo Gazette that as a result, 32 Parliamentarians have been subjected to PCR tests so far as a precautionary measure.

He said all MPs who underwent PCR tests at the Parliamentary Complex have tested negative.

Wijetunge further said that nearly 911 Parliamentary staff have also been subjected to PCR tests so far.

He said more staff members will undergo PCR tests today and during the course of the week. (Colombo Gazette)