Number of arrivals found to be infected increases

The number of arrivals found to be infected with Covid-19 in Sri Lanka has increased, after 14 arrivals tested positive.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said they were among 763 patients detected within the last 24-hours ending at 06am today.

Recently, an individual who had returned from the United Kingdom was detected with the new variant of COVID-19, which is more infectious than the existing strain.

Two more flights carrying 104 passengers arrived in the country this morning. Seventy-five (75) passengers arrived from Saudi Arabia, while 29 arrived from Qatar.

Another five flights carrying 325 passengers will arrive during the course of the day. Three individuals will be brought down via two flights from Pakistan, while nine passengers will arrive from the Maldives, 12 from China, and 297 individuals from Kuwait.

All passengers arriving in Sri Lanka today will be transferred to Military -operated quarantine centres after being subjected to PCR tests. Nearly 7,173, mostly Sri Lankans repatriated from overseas, are undergoing quarantine at 83 Military-run quarantine centres.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid patients in Sri Lanka increased to 53, 075 yesterday.

Health authorities conducted 15, 218 PCR tests during the day, following which 749 patients were detected within the country. From among the patients, 241 were detected from the Colombo district, 210 from the Gampaha district, and 41 from the Matara district.

Nearly, 45, 170 patients have been discharged after complete recovery, while 7,641 are currently under medical care.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Sri Lanka also increased to 264, after eight deaths were reported yesterday alone.

Among the deaths reported so far, 251 deaths have been reported during the second coronavirus outbreak which was reported since October 2020. (Colombo Gazette)