Brigadier Nilantha Premaratne has been appointed as the new Director Media/ Spokesman of the Military.

He takes over from former Military Spokesman Brigadier Chandana Wickremesinghe, with effect from today.

Meanwhile, Colonel Chandima Kumarasinghe was appointed as the Media Coordinator to the Ministry of Defence with effect from today.

Colonel Kumarasinghe also replaces Brigadier Wickremesinghe who served in the position earlier. (Colombo Gazette)