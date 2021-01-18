Minister proposes military training for youth

A proposal has been made to introduce military training for youth.

The proposal has been made by Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekera.

Weerasekera said that the proposal will be made to Parliament as well.

The Minister said that he has proposed that those above the years of 18 receive military training to ensure a disciplined society.

Weerasekera is of the opinion that only military training will ensure respect for the law and discipline.

He said that military training will ensure a law-abiding society and so it is not something one must fear.

In 2011 then then Government had introduced compulsory leadership training for undergraduates.

The leadership training was carried out by the Defence Ministry.

Military training is mandatory by youth in some other countries as well, including in China. (Colombo Gazette)