Indictments served on Rajitha in corruption case

The Colombo High Court today served indictments on former Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne over the case filed in connection to the Modara Fisheries Harbour.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP and two other suspects were later granted bail by the Court.

Former Chairman of the Ceylon Fisheries Harbour Corporation (CFHC) Upali Liyanage and the former Managing Director of CFHC Neil Ravindra Munasinghe were the other two suspects granted bail alongside the former Minister.

In August 2020, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) had filed a case against Senaratne and the two others.

The Bribery Commission had filed the case on charges of causing losses to the state when leasing out the Modera Fisheries Harbour in 2014. (Colombo Gazette)