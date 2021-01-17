Several areas in Kalutara and Beruwala reopened

Several areas in Kalutara and Beruwala have been reopened after being declared as isolated areas.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 said that a number of areas in Kalutara and Beruwala have been reopened from today.

Accordingly, part of the 725 Kalutara South Grama Niladhari Division, 725 A Kalutara South Grama Niladhari Division, 725 B Welapura Grama Niladhari Division, 727 Mahawatta Grama Niladhari Division, 727 B Kuda Heenatiyangala Division except Mafoor Crescent, 727 C Kurunduwatta Grama Niladhari Division, 727 E Akkaragoda Grama Niladhari Division, 730 Wettumakada South Grama Niladhari Division, 730 A Kalapuwa Grama Niladhari Division and 730 B Katukurunda Grama Niladhari Division in the Kalutara Police Division have been reopened.

Officials also said that the 743 A Akkaramali Grama Niladhari Division in the Beruwala Police Division has also been reopened.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana had said earlier that the isolation status cannot be lifted in some areas as sub-clusters are emerging and more infected persons are being detected.

“However if the health guidelines are strictly followed the isolation status can be lifted in these areas soon,” he said.

The Police Spokesman said that some people may face some difficulties as a result of the isolation status enforced in these areas.

However, he urged the public in these areas to remain patient and follow the health guidelines. (Colombo Gazette)