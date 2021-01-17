Parts of Minuwangoda and Matale out of bounds

Parts of Minuwangoda and Matale have been declared as isolated areas with immediate effect.

Accordingly, the North Galoluwa Grama Niladhari Division and West Galoluwa Grama Niladhari Division in the Minuwangoda Police Division have been isolated.

The Government said that the 356 Warakamura Grama Niladhari Division, 356 B Meedeniya Grama Niladhari Division and Mattawa village of 356 A Dehipitiya Grama Niladhari Division in the Matale Police Division have also been isolated from today (Sunday).

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana had said earlier that the isolation status cannot be lifted in some areas as sub-clusters are emerging and more infected persons are being detected.

“However if the health guidelines are strictly followed the isolation status can be lifted in these areas soon,” he said.

The Police Spokesman said that some people may face some difficulties as a result of the isolation status enforced in these areas.

However, he urged the public in these areas to remain patient and follow the health guidelines. (Colombo Gazette)