Parliament sittings to be held despite employees testing positive

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Parliament sittings will be held this week despite some employees testing positive for the coronavirus.

Officials said that so far there was no move to postpone sittings scheduled for this week.

Nine people, including five Parliament staff, one security officer, and three people stationed outside the Parliament building to maintain security have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Between 13 January to 15 January a total of 943 PCR tests were carried out in Parliament, including on a number of MPs.

The tests were carried out of a few MPs had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The tests had found that none of the MPs were infected but nine others had tested positive.

Officials said that all offices in the Parliament building continue to operate and that the entire premises is frequently disinfected. (Colombo Gazette)