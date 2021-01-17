More arrivals found to be infected in Sri Lanka

More arrivals have been found to be infected in Sri Lanka, the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of Covid-19 said today.

Four Sri Lankans who returned from overseas have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The four Sri Lankans were detected over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of Covid-19 said the four Sri Lankans had returned from Kuwait, Russia, Ethiopia and the UAE.

Yesterday (Saturday) the authorities said that four more foreigners had been found to be infected with the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

A total of 719 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in Sri Lanka over the 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Of the 719 people were the four Sri Lankans who returned from overseas. (Colombo Gazette)