Eight more coronavirus related deaths reported in Sri Lanka

Eight more coronavirus related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Government Information Department said today.

The Government said that the eight deaths has taken the death toll in Sri Lanka to 264.

Of the eight victims, one is a 63-year-old female from Kolonnawa. She died while undergoing treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

The second victim is a 75-year-old male from Borella. He died at the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital.

The third victim is a 27 year old male from Udupussellawa. He died at the Nuwara Eliya District Hospital.

The fourth victim is an 87-year-old male from Kegalle. He died while receiving treatment at the Homagama Base Hospital.

The fifth victim is a 72-year-old male from Dehiwala. He died at the Homagama Base Hospital.

The sixth victim is a 66-year-old male from Polonnaruwa. He died at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

The seventh victim is an 83-year-old male from Colombo 08. He died at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

The eighth victim is a 75-year-old male from Ududumbara. He died at the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)