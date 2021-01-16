Four more foreigners found to be infected in Sri Lanka

Four more foreigners have been found to be infected with the coronavirus in Sri Lanka, officials said today.

A total of 695 people tested positive for the coronavirus over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

The National Operations Centre for Prevention of Covid-19 said that among them were eight Sri Lankans and four foreigners.

The arrivals had tested positive following tests conducted in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, a number of flights arrived in the country today, mostly with Sri Lankans returning to the country.

The flights included arrivals from the Middle East, Germany, India and China.

England cricketer Moeen Ali was this week found to be infected with the new UK variant of the coronavirus while in Sri Lanka.

The detection of foreign arrivals being infected with the coronavirus comes days ahead of Sri Lanka opening its borders for foreign tourists.

New COVID-19 health guidelines have been issued to be followed by tourists visiting Sri Lanka from 21 January, 2021.

The Tourism Ministry said the new guidelines have been issued by Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena.

The Ministry said the 14-point guideline has been issued in line with the reopening of the Katunayake and Mattala airports for foreign tourists from 21 January.

As per the guidelines, all tourists will arrive at the Katunayake and Mattala airports, with flights being directed based on the testing capacity at the airports.

Dual citizens or Sri Lankan spouses of foreign passport holders, and any paid commercial passengers with foreign passports will be permitted to visit Sri Lanka by following the guidelines. Those arriving on business visas have been excluded from the guidelines.

Visas will be granted to all countries unless specifically mentioned otherwise. Tourists are required to pay additional costs for two PCR tests and the Covid insurance will be levied, apart from Visa fees. (Colombo Gazette)