Ethul Kotte resident becomes latest coronavirus victim

A resident of Ethul Kotte has become the latest coronavirus victim confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka increased to 256 today following the death of a woman from Ethul Kotte.

The 82-year-old woman from Ethul Kotte had initially been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

She was later transferred to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Angoda after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Health Ministry said the woman died at the IDH hospital today (Saturday). (Colombo Gazette)