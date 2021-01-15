Twelve motorcyclists arrested for racing

Twelve motorcyclists have been arrested for engaging in a night race in the Piliyandala area in violation of the Motor Traffic Act.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the men were arrested following a special operation conducted in the area last night.

Twelve motorcycles belonging to the suspects have been taken into Police custody.

The suspects, aged between 18- 26, will be produced before the Kesbewa Magistrate’s Court today.

DIG Ajith Rohana said special operations were conducted over the last few weeks, especially during holidays, and evenings to prevent such illegal races.

He said the races have been prohibited due to reckless driving and speeding, which has resulted in many accidents.

A pregnant woman was critically injured, while her two children were killed after being hit by a motorcyclist engaged in a night race in the Egoda Uyana area in Moratuwa on 05 December, 2020. The woman later suffered a miscarriage as a result of the accident.

Meanwhile, another woman and her three- year-old child were also killed after being struck by a motorcyclist engaged in a night race in Mahawa in December. (Colombo Gazette)