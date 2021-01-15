The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) has sought public feedback on the proposed number portability services in Sri Lanka.

The TRCSL said a public consultation paper has been published as the mandatory next step for the implementation of number portability services in the country.

The public can obtain further information in this regard by downloading the consultation paper from the TRCSL’s official website.

The public consultation paper invites comments and views from the industry, academia, and other parties who are interested regarding the proposed implementation of number portability in telecommunication networks of Sri Lanka.

The TRCSL said in August 2020, that it was looking at introducing number portability, which is the ability of telephone subscribers to switch between service providers or locations while retaining their original telephone numbers.

It said prior to switching operators, subscribers need to be completely aware of the services offered by the new operator and the terms and conditions of the new contract.

This is because only the number is retained and not the services or tariff plan given by the existing service provider for that number.

The TRCSL is expecting public feedback on the 7-point public consultation paper by 12 February 2021.

The public have been urged to send in their feedback to the official address of the TRCSL in Colombo 8 or via its official e-mail: [email protected] (Colombo Gazette)