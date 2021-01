Rear Admiral Sumith Weerasinghe has been appointed as the Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Navy today.

Navy Media Spokesman Captain Indika de Silva told Colombo Gazette that the appointment was made by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He further said Rear Admiral Sumith Weerasinghe will officially assume duties tomorrow.

Rear Admiral Sumith Weerasinghe served as the Commandant of the Western Naval Area and Deputy Chief of Staff of the Navy prior to his new appointment. (Colombo Gazette)