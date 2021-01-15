Fifteen MPs test negative for COVID-19

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

All fifteen Parliamentarians who were subjected to PCR tests for COVID-19 have tested negative, the Parliament announced.

An official from the Parliament Communications Department told Colombo Gazette the Parliamentarians underwent PCR tests after three MPs had recently tested positive.

They were among, 463 Parliament staff who were subjected to PCR tests at the Parliamentary Complex on Wednesday (13).

The Parliament official said among the MPs who were subjected to PCR tests were Speaker Anura Yapa Abeywardena, Minister Gamini Loguke and State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera.

The remaining Parliamentarians were Thushara Indunil, Ranjith Madduma Bandara, W.D.J. Seneviratne, Suresh Vadivel, Tissa Attanayake, Patali Champika Ranawaka, J. C. Alawathuwala, Gunatileke Rajapaksha, Dilip Weddarachchi, Sarath Fonseka, Chandima Weerakkody, and Jayantha Ketagoda.

The MPs were identified as direct contacts of MPs Rauff Hakeem and Vasudeva Nanayakkara who had recently tested positive, after MP Dayasiri Jayasekara. (Colombo Gazette)