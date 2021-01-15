Crackdown on corrupt cops

A special operation has been launched within the Police Department to crackdown on corrupt Police officers.

Two Police Constables have been arrested on charges of soliciting bribes following two raids conducted in the Southern Province yesterday.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said a Police Constable attached to the Elpitiya Police was arrested following a raid conducted in the Kurundugahahethakma area.

The Police officer is reported to have solicited a bribe from a group of men involved in the manufacturing of cigarettes using cinnamon.

The Police Constable has been remanded and will be produced for an identification parade today.

DIG Ajith Rohana said another Police Constable engaged in motor traffic duty in Matara has been arrested on charges of soliciting a bribe of Rs. 5000 from a motorcyclist.

The Police Constable is reported to have solicited the bribe to refrain from initiating legal action against the motorcyclist who had travelled without a drivers licence and revenue licence.

The arrested Police officer will be produced in Court today.

The Police Spokesman further said the special operation to crackdown on corrupt Police officers will continue, as their conduct is a disgrace to the Police Department. (Colombo Gazette)