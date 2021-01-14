Sri Lanka keeping a close eye on Nipah virus 

By Easwaran Rutnam

While taking measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus and detect mutated versions of the virus in Sri Lanka, the authorities are monitoring other viruses spreading in region, including the Nipah virus.

Deputy Director-General of Public Health Services, Dr. Hemantha Herath told Daily Mirror that there have been reports of the Nipah virus being detected in other countries.

However, so far Sri Lanka has not received any recommendation from the World Health Organisation to take strict action.

“But we are monitoring the developments,” he said.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said that the World Health Organisation will share any information related to a virus with Sri Lanka.

He also said that the Epidemiology Unit and the Quarantine Unit of the Health Ministry are monitoring developments with viruses spreading in other countries, especially in the region.

“They are the focal point for international health regulations and related activities. They monitor disease outbreaks in other countries,” he said.

He said that the Epidemiology Unit and the Quarantine Unit will report on any threat to Sri Lanka from any virus.

The Nipah virus is a bat-borne virus that causes infections in humans and other animals and has a high mortality rate.