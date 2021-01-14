Private bus conductor murders another bus conductor

A private bus conductor has murdered another bus conductor in Weligama, the Police said.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the bus conductor was stabbed by another man inside the bus.

The conductor had succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Investigations revealed that the murder had taken place over a dispute involving two private bus operators.

The Police said that the conductor of another private bus had committed the crime.

He said that competition between passenger bus operators has now led to murder. (Colombo Gazette)