Port City Colombo looks to work with world renowned financier

Port City Colombo has expressed interest to work with world renowned financier and a member of Rothschild family, Nathaniel Rothschild.

Rothschild, who is in Sri Lanka for a brief business tour, paid a visit to Port City Colombo today (Thursday).

He was accompanied by prominent Sri Lankan born British politician and former EU parliamentarian Niranjan Deva Aditya and corporate sector veteran Rajan Brito.

Rothschild’s delegation was welcomed by Raja Edirisuriya the Executive Project Director of Port City Colombo and Yue Yeqing, Assistant Managing Director of CHEC Port City Colombo along with other senior Port City officials.

The delegation was briefed on the Port City Colombo project and its construction progress as well as future developments.

Rosthchild was highly impressed by the project, particularly the Marina and the hospitality plots.

Rothschild family is well-known for their diversified business around the world including the famous Rothschild Bank and Port Montenegro, a luxury yacht and residential project in the Adriatic Sea.

The visit concluded with Mr. Rothschild’s positive remarks on the project. The senior management of CHEC Port City Colombo, appreciated Mr. Rothschild’s visit and expressed willingness to continue dialogue with Rothschild for possible future cooperation.

Eric Ou, Head of Commercial and Legal, Thulci Aluwihare, Head of Strategy and Business Development, Ms. Yamuna Jayaratne, Director Sales and Marketing and Radhika Ellepola, Sri Lanka Country Manager for Sales and Investor Relations of CHEC Port City Colombo were also present during Rothschild visit.

Late last year, the first investment agreement for Port City Colombo was signed between CHEC and Sri Lankan corporate giant LOLC through Browns Investment for US$ 1 billion CIFC complex. During the first quarter of this year, it’s expected that the government will introduce the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) law to govern Port City Colombo which will further enhance FDIs to Sri Lanka.

Port City Colombo is a brand new city development built as an extension of the existing Colombo CBD, with an initial investment of US$1.4 billion and an expected US$15 billion overall investment when completed. Spanning 269 hectares, it is a sea reclamation project connected to the current central business district.

Port City Colombo is made up of 5 precincts- a financial district, central park living, international island, the marina and island living.

When completed, Port City Colombo is estimated to have 5.7 million square metres of built space, boasting some of the best in design in terms of grade A offices, medical facilities, educational facilities, an integrated resort, a marina, retail destinations, hotels and other lifestyle developments. Using the latest sustainable city design and smart city concepts, Port City Colombo will be the hub of South Asia. (Colombo Gazette)