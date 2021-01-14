Over 400 institutions found to be violating health guidelines

Over 400 institutions have been found to be violating the coronavirus health guidelines, the Police said.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the Environment Police had inspected 2823 State and private institutions in the Western Province yesterday (Wednesday) and on Tuesday.

He said that during the inspection the Police found that 473 State and private institutions in the Western Province had violating the coronavirus health guidelines.

The institutions had not checked the temperature of employees entering the premises nor did they have hand washing facilities at the entrance.

As a result the Police has decided to take legal action against these institutions.

The Police Spokesman said that the health guidelines were issued in a gazette notice last October.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the health guidelines covers the steps that needs to be taken to ensure the employees are protected from contracting the coronavirus.

He said that all State and private institutions must check the temperature of the employees, ensure facilities are in place to wash the hands at the entrance and a name list of all those entering the premises must also be maintained.

The Police Spokesman also said that social distancing must be maintained at all State and private institutions.

He said that the Police and health authorities will jointly conduct the special operation to inspect if the guidelines are followed, failing which legal action will be taken.

The Police requested the management of all institutions to access the Health Ministry website and follow the guidelines issued for each institution, be it a supermarket, factory or office. (Colombo Gazette)