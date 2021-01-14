Coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka crosses the 250 mark

The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka crossed the 250 mark today.

The Government Information Department said that four new deaths were reported today.

Of the four deaths, one victim is a 47-year-old man from Dummalasooriya. He died at the Homagama Base Hospital.

The second victim is a 72-year-old man from the Galgamuwa area. He died at the Homagama Base Hospital.

The third victim is a 57-year-old woman from Galle. She died at the Homagama Base Hospital.

The fourth victim is a 53-year-old man from Colombo 13. He died at the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital.