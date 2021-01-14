Anuradhapura children’s home warden arrested over child abuse

The warden of a children’s home in Anuradhapura has been arrested over incidents of child abuse and other crimes.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that a number of incidents had been reported at the Avanthi Devi Children’s Home in Anuradhapura.

He said that the Anuradhapura Police had conducted investigations into the incidents.

The Police Spokesman said that statements were recorded from 50 children at the children’s home.

He said that based on the statements it was revealed that a number of children had been abused.

As a result, the Police had arrested a 52-year-old warden of the children’s home.

The Anuradhapura Police are conducting further investigations. (Colombo Gazette)