Antigen tests at exit points detect six infected people

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Antigen tests conducted at exit points of the Western Province resulted in the detection of six Covid infected people yesterday (Wednesday), the Police said.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that antigen tests were conducted on 504 people at 11 exit points of the Western Province yesterday.

He said that six Covid infected people were detected following the antigen tests.

Random rapid antigen tests are being conducted at eleven exit points in the Western Province since yesterday to discourage people from leaving during the Thai Pongal holidays.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva had told Colombo Gazette earlier that testing at the exit points had been suspended following the Christmas and New Year holidays.

However it recommenced ahead of the Thai Pongal festival and the weekend.

General Shavendra Silva said that random rapid antigen tests are being conducted as a precautionary measure in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to other parts of the country.

The Colombo and Gampaha districts in the Western Province have continuously reported a high number of Covid patients on a daily basis, while a number of areas have also been isolated as a result.

General Shavendra Silva further said that random rapid antigen tests will also be conducted in places where people gather in large numbers on a daily basis.

He said under the special operation launched yesterday, tests will be conducted randomly at fish stalls, public markets, and other places where a large number of people gather on a regular basis. (Colombo Gazette)