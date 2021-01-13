Zaharan Hashim’s wife further remanded

Abdul Cader Fathima Hadiya, wife of Easter Sunday attack mastermind Zahran Hashim, has been further remanded till 27 January, 2021.

The Fort Magistrate’s Court further remanded Hadiya, along with eleven other suspects today.

Hadiya was arrested after the Saindamarudu blast that took place days after the Easter Sunday terror attacks in April 2019.

She tested positive for COVID-19 in November 2020, while in remand custody at the Welikada Prison.

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) also called on the Department of Prisons to increase all security measures for Hadiya.

In a letter to the Commissioner General or Prisons, the HRCSL said that it has received multiple complaints alleging that Hadiya’s life is under threat after testifying before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks. (Colombo Gazette)