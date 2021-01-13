Two people test positive in long-distance buses

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Two individuals have tested positive following random Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on passengers and staff of long-distance buses plying to the North and East from Wellawatte.

Public Health Inspectors Association Secretary M. Baalasooriya told Colombo Gazette that the conductor of a bus that was set to leave for Jaffna last night had tested positive.

The man is reported to have stayed within the bus during the last few days.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old youth who was set to travel on a bus plying to Trincomalee had also tested positive yesterday.

The youth, who is a resident of Trincomalee, is reportedly employed at a private company in Colombo.

The two men were detected with the virus after nearly 100 Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted on long distance buses that were set to leave to the North and East from Wellawatte.

Baalasooriya said another 100 PCR tests were conducted in Wellawatte today as well.

He further said tracing of first contacts of the two infected persons are underway, while measures have been taken to transfer the two men to treatment facilities. (Colombo Gazette)