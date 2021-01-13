Tourists will not require prior approval to visit Sri Lanka

Prior approval will not be required by tourists visiting Sri Lanka.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) said the prior approval requirement has been exempted for passengers arriving in Sri Lanka in terms of the tourism protocol guidelines.

However, prior approval has been made mandatory for other passengers arriving in Sri Lanka during the prevalent coronavirus pandemic.

Under the new regulations, incoming passengers must obtain prior approval from the Foreign Ministry or Sri Lanka Mission of their respective country in order to enter Sri Lanka during this period.

Such approvals will be sent directly to the CAASL, which will in turn direct the respective airline to issue tickets for such approved passengers.

The CAASL said it has set up [email protected], a dedicated email address for passenger approvals, which came into effect from 6 January, 2021.

The Authority said all passenger approvals will be handled through this email address.

All passengers have been requested to refrain from emailing any other officer’s mail address for any passenger approvals. (Colombo Gazette)