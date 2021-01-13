Three more coronavirus related deaths in Sri Lanka

Three more coronavirus related deaths were reported in Sri Lanka today, the Government Information Department said.

The Government said that the death toll from the coronavirus in Sri Lanka has now risen to 247.

Of the latest victims, one is a 66-year-old man from Battaramulla. He died at the Homagama Base Hospital.

The second victim is an 81-year-old man from Colombo 15. He died at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

The third victim is an 89-year-old woman from Colombo 10. She died on admission to the Colombo National Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)