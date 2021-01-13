Signature widens network with opening of Chilaw and Marino Mall showrooms

Signature, Sri Lanka’s leading home-grown menswear brand, is eyeing an islandwide expansion following the opening of two new showrooms, Signature-X in Chilaw and Signature Store at the Marino Mall in Colombo 3. The Signature-X in Chilaw is located at No.54, Puttalam Road, Chilaw while the Marino Mall showroom is on the ground floor. While these latest showrooms bring the total number of Signature showrooms to eight, the company is already preparing to unveil their next showroom in Panadura in January.

The new showrooms will provide fashionable gentlemen the chance to purchase trendy, high- quality products from a large collection of menswear that includes formal, ceremonial, smart casual, casual, linen, party, suits, shirts, blazers, and trousers. The showroom’s wide range of leather products and men’s accessories will guarantee that customers can find the perfectly-matching items for their new clothing purchases. The spacious showrooms help customers to shop at their own pace in a relaxed environment where they can carefully go through the large collection of items, fit on, and decide on their purchases.

All the main brands including Signature and Le Bond are available at the new showrooms. The showrooms also offer Signature tailoring services Made-to-Order (MTO) and Made-to-Measure (MTM). Made to Order (MTO) allows customers to customize ready-made clothing options from over 200 designs across a range of fabrics, sizes, and fit while ‘Made to Measure’ (MTM) allows customers to get alterations done to existing and available ready-made pieces according to their fit. Further, Women’s clothing items are also available at the Chilaw showroom. With the dawning of the New Year, more high quality, fashionable clothing items will be added to the showrooms so that customers shopping to upgrade their wardrobe can choose from the latest fashions available in the market.

Sharing his thoughts, Signature Brand Manager Amjad Hameed stated, “We are excited to launch the latest showrooms of Signature with the opening of Signature-X in Chilaw and Signature Store at the Marino Mall further underscoring our position as the most trusted youth menswear brand in Sri Lanka. These new showrooms will provide a platform for the brand to better connect with customers from new geographical locations both in and out of the city of Colombo. This will allow Signature to further enhance the brand by bringing it to closer to new customers. With the opening of these two showrooms and the upcoming Panadura showroom, we are also making steady progress in our plans to expand the Signature market in Sri Lanka by taking it to new customers in various cities and towns and build brand awareness islandwide. We will continue to open new showrooms in 2021 as we move forward towards our goal of providing our valued client base the customer-centric, fashion-forward, high quality services they deserve.”

Established in 1989, Signature has made a name for itself as the Value for Money brand for both formal and casual categories, operating as the most trusted local menswear brand in Sri Lanka. Well-known for its ability to build confidence by enriching personalities of the younger generation, Signature has a developed, encompassing lifestyle line that is fashionable for men to be flamboyant and loud. Signature features carefully-designed pieces for young undergraduates, Executives and Junior Managers who dream to be a CEO one day and want to look extraordinary.