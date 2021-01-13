POCO M3 launched in Sri Lanka with 48MP Triple Camera Setup and 6000mAh battery

Smartphone brand POCO announced the launch of POCO M3 today in Sri Lanka. Boasting a 48MP triple camera setup, 6,000 mAh battery, a beautiful FHD+ smartphone display, and a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662 chipset, POCO M3 is the great choice for young entertainment-on-the-move enthusiasts.

Vidya Sagar, General Manager – Xiaomi, Sri Lanka said, “POCO M3 brings a truly polished experience to our users, offering one of the largest batteries in the industry for long-lasting security. This massive battery allows you to spend more time doing the things you love, including streaming, listening to music, and recording videos using the triple camera setup.

The POCO philosophy embodies an attitude we all strive for – to be different and confident. We’re looking forward to continuing to deliver technology that matters in an ever-evolving world. We have had great experience with the former POCO devices. These tremendous results underscore consumers’ overwhelming endorsement of POCO’s brand philosophy – ‘everything you need, nothing you don’t – and

we remain focused on bringing innovative technology to consumers without all the unnecessary frills.”

POCO M3 – More than you expect

Superb battery life without compromises

Equipped with the largest battery capacity in its class, POCO M3 guarantees even the most avid gamers will be fully powered to browse, connect, and stream throughout the day with its mighty 6,000mAh high charge cycle battery. The phone can last over 5 days under light usage, and slightly below 3 days under moderate usage. It takes roughly 1.5 days** for the battery to be fully drained under heavy usage. Meanwhile, POCO M3 packs a punch with its specially-designed battery, built to withstand high temperatures and nearly 2.5 years** of usage without notable degradation, ensuring a long-lasting experience.

In addition to its durability, POCO M3 provides a faster and more consistent charging speed for users on the go with its MIUI ultra battery saving mode and 18W fast charge. The device comes with a 22.5W in-box charger and supports reverse wired charging, offering enhanced convenience.

Stunning display for endless entertainment

A true entertainment beast, POCO M3 sports a 6.53” FHD+ Dot Drop display with 2340×1080 high resolution, along with an impressive 1,500:1 contrast ratio and 19.5:9 aspect ratio for a dazzling edge-to-edge viewing experience. It’s Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 front screen offers ample protection against drops and scratches, while its anti-fingerprint textured back cover provides a secure grip and superior light-weight feel. POCO M3 is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that enables a minimalistic front screen design without compromising user accessibility.

POCO M3 is easy on the eyes in more ways than one – it’s TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified, meaning users can watch hours of content with minimal eye strain. Boasting a dual speaker system with dust blaster, POCO M3 provides superior sound with powerful bass for an immersive indoor entertainment experience.

48MP triple camera set-up with bonus photography features

Ready to take your photography skills to the next level, POCO M3 flaunts an attractively priced 48MP triple camera on the smartphone market, supported by a 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor. Meanwhile, your selfie game is sure to stay strong thanks to the device’s 8MP selfie camera.

And the fun only continues with POCO M3’s creative new software offerings. Movie frame gives photos a cinematic flavor, while Time-lapse leverages various speed values to capture different scenes. Night Mode enhances photos taken in dark environments by boosting the color contrast, while Color focus can make specific tones pop so you can stand out like a stud. Capturing killer moments and upping your social game has never been easier!

Delivering brilliant mobile performance without breaking the bank

Featuring a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662 processor, POCO M3 delivers a brilliant experience never seen before in this price tier. With Qualcomm® Adreno™ 610 GPU, you’ll get a smooth gaming and video experience – and the opportunity to store high-quality photos at half the size. POCO M3’s 11nm processor delivers higher performance, less heat production and lower power consumption, making it a must-have device in its category. With its UFS storage promising higher performance, speed, and multitasking, you will edge out the competition when it comes to opening apps and games quicker than your opponent.

Experience effortless entertainment from the palm of your hand with the smooth operating system. The MIUI Game Booster allows you to track CPU and GPU usage in real time, while the voice changer brings a little spice to your gaming experience. What’s more is you can cast your screen onto an external monitor, making sure your friends can join in on the fun.

Distinguish yourself from the others with a unique design

At less than 200g, POCO M3 delivers a stylish design that won’t weigh you down. The device comes in Cool Blue, POCO Yellow, and Power Black, and in a material that ensures you won’t lose your grip. The redesigned side-mounted fingerprint scanner is easily accessible allowing you to unlock your phone in a jiffy, and includes a smaller groove and rounded corners to minimize sharp edges. POCO M3 also offers 20% more battery life with its 6,000 mAh battery weighing less than competitors.

**All data regarding charging and battery are obtained from the lab. Results may vary based on individual conditions.

Product images available here .

Price and Availability:

POCO M3 has 3 color variants namely POCO Yellow, Cool Blue and Power Black and will be available in 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB storage variants for LKR 27999 and LKR 31999 respectively.

The product will be available across all Authorized Mi Stores and retail partners in Sri Lanka.

About POCO

POCO is an independent brand born out of Xiaomi Corporation. As of now, POCO has entered more than 35 global markets within three years. Overall, the brand has sold over 6 million POCO phones globally.

Its initial product release in 2018 – POCO F1 – swiftly propelled the brand in popularity among technology enthusiasts and media, all thanks to its incredible performance, reaching over 2.2 million shipments. Currently, POCO has an independent product, sales and marketing team, and shares resources from Xiaomi in manufacturing and after-sales.

POCO is a consumer technology brand, based on the philosophy of ‘Everything you need, nothing you don’t’ with a key focus on its POCO fans’ requirements. It’s built on relentless pursuit of technology which its fans truly need, thus democratizing decision making and continuous product updates to ensure relevance.