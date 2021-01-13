Pillayan acquitted in Pararajasingham murder case

Parliamentarian Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan has been acquitted and released over the Joseph Pararajasingham murder case.

The Batticaloa High Court today acquitted MP Pillayan and four other suspects, following the Attorney General’s move to withdraw from the case.

The Attorney General’s Department informed the Court this week (11) that it has decided not to continue with the case on the murder of late former Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP Joseph Pararajasingham.

MP Pillayan who was imprisoned over the murder was granted bail in November 2020.

Former TNA MP Pararajasingham was shot dead in December 2005 at St. Mary’s co-cathedral church in the Batticaloa town while attending Christmas prayers.

Pillayan was part of the Karuna Amman led Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pullikal (TMVP) at the time Pararajasingham was killed.

He is currently a Member of Parliament and the Batticaloa District Coordinating Committee (DCC) Co-Chairman. (Colombo Gazette)