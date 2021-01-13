Nepal prefers Indian vaccines over Chinese as FM Gyawali visits India

Procurement of half 1,000,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from India tops the agenda of Nepalese overseas minister Pradeep Gyawali who arrives in New Delhi on January 14.

While Gyawali has written to his counterparts in each India and China for procurement of vaccines, Kathmandu has given precedence to the vaccine produced in India due to causes like logistics, pricing and Delhi’s assurance to facilitate procurement, ET has learnt.

Talks with India have reached a complicated stage and the KP Sharma Oli-led authorities prefers buying from India, sources informed ET from the Nepalese capital.

“We think that we will get vaccines for about half a million people from India as a goodwill gesture,” a senior supply from the Nepalese authorities mentioned, signalling warming of ties between Delhi and Kathmandu.

Nepal is trying to procure vaccines to inoculate 12 million within the first part and India is the popular supply, in keeping with the nation’s minister for well being and inhabitants, Hridayesh Tripathi.

“But we are also aware that the vaccine has become a political commodity today,” Tripathi lately informed Nepal’s main day by day Kathmandu Post.

Earlier, the Oli authorities had despatched separate diplomatic notes to the international locations which can be producing Covid-19 vaccines.

Nepal’s envoy to India, Nilamber Acharya, has held two rounds of talks with senior officers of the Pune-based Serum Institute of India and met senior officers of Bharat Biotech with a purpose to velocity up the vaccine procurement course of.

“Both Indian firms have already assured us to provide the Covid-19 vaccine, shared the price list, and clinical and technical details,” mentioned one of many sources quoted earlier.

He mentioned, “It is now as much as Kathmandu to take a call as India will probably be rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine from January 16.

“Although efforts are on to procure vaccines from China, more priority is given to India due to medical and clinical reasons,” one other supply mentioned.

Gyawali is scheduled to carry a gathering of the bilateral joint fee along with his counterpart throughout his go to. He would be the first senior-most political chief from Nepal to go to India because the outbreak of Covid-19.

Addressing the Parliament on Sunday, Oli despatched out a constructive message on India-Nepal ties after the strain that had grown final 12 months over a boundary row.

“I in a real sense want friendship with India and take it forward for a stronger bond in coming days. I want that friendship to flourish, take it to a new height, which never would be on basis of inequalities,” Oli said. “It would rather be based on sovereignty and equality, on the basis of which the relation between the two countries would develop and expand further. That friendship also would spring from deep within the heart.” (Economic Times)