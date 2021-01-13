Four arrivals found to be infected

Four individuals who had arrived from overseas have tested positive for COVID-19.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said the passengers had arrived from Pakistan, Qatar, Poland, and the Maldives.

They were among over 580 Covid patients detected in Sri Lanka within the last 24- hours ending at 06.00 a.m. today.

Meanwhile, four flights carrying 197 passengers arrived in Sri Lanka this morning.

The NOCPC said ten passengers arrived from the Maldives, 73 from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and two flights arrived from Qatar with 36 and 78 passengers each.

Seven more flights with nearly 65 passengers are scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka during the course of the day.

From among the passengers, 13 are from India, three from the Maldives, 12 from Bangladesh, 11 from Singapore, 14 from the UAE, and six each from Turkey and China.

The passengers, who in majority are Sri Lankans being repatriated after being stranded overseas due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be transferred to Military-operated quarantine centres.

Nearly 6,006 individuals are undergoing quarantine at 80 Military-run quarantine centres across the country.

The NOCPC said 12,139 PCR tests were conducted yesterday alone, following which 588 Covid patients were detected in the country. From the patients, 584 were detected from various parts of Sri Lanka.

The Gampaha district reported 158 patients, which was the highest detection for the day, followed by the Colombo district with 147 patients, and Kandy district with 43 patients.

Sri Lanka has reported a total of 49,539 Covid patients to date, while 42, 620 patients have completely recovered, and 6,675 are still under medical care.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increased to 244 yesterday, following the deaths of four individuals from Colombo, Hanwella, Matale, and Wellampitiya.

Among the deaths, 231 have been reported since the second coronavirus outbreak reported since October 2020. (Colombo Gazette)