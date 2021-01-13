Covid test not conducted on President despite attending event

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has not undergone any specific tests for COVID-19 despite attending an event in Digamadulla recently were an individual was later found to be infected.

President’s Media Director Mohan Samaranayake told Colombo Gazette that the President is generally under surveillance, and is constantly monitored and advised by doctors on a regular basis.

President Rajapaksa had attended an event in the Digamadulla district on Saturday (09), which was attended by several Government officials, including State Minister Wimalaweera Dissanayake.

Parliament Serjeant-at-Arms Narendra Fernando told Colombo Gazette that a close associate of the State Minister who had also attended the event in Digamadulla had tested positive for COVID-19.

He said State Minister Wimalaweera Dissanayake had undergone a rapid antigen test, the result of which had returned negative.

Meanwhile, Director Media of Parliament Shan Wijetunge told Colombo Gazette the State Minister has currently isolated himself as a precautionary measure. (Colombo Gazette)