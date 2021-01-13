Cops in plainclothes detect people violating health guidelines in Colombo

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

Policemen in plainclothes have detected a number of people violating the coronavirus health guidelines in Colombo.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that people violating the health guidelines were detected mainly in Colombo North and Colombo West.

He said that while the isolation status has been lifted in all Police Divisions in the Colombo District, a few streets and selected areas remain closed.

The Police Spokesman said that with the lifting of the isolation status in Colombo. policemen in plainclothes had inspected some areas in Colombo yesterday (Tuesday).

He said that during the inspection they detected a number of people violating the health guidelines in Colombo.

The Police Spokesman said that the public in some areas were seen engaging in social activities, in violation of the guidelines issued to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

DIG Ajith Rohana warned that violating the coronavirus health guidelines could lead to new coronavirus clusters emerging and the authorities being forced to enforce travel restrictions again.

“We appeal to people in the Colombo North and Colombo West areas not to violate the quarantine laws,” he said.

The Police Spokesman also said that a number of people have been arrested from various parts of the country over the failure to wear face masks.

He said that over 2400 people have been arrested since 30 October after they were found to be moving around in public without face masks. (Colombo Gazette)