Akila appointed new UNP Assistant Leader

New appointments were made to the United National Party today.

Former General Secretary of the party Akila Viraj Kariyawasam was appointed as the Assistant Leader to the UNP.

Former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake was earlier UNP Assistant Leader.

Palitha Range Bandara replaces Kariyawasam as the General Secretary of the party.

Meanwhile, Wajira Abeywardena was appointed as the Chairman of the UNP, and A.S.M. Misbah was appointed as the Treasurer of the party.

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will remain as the leader of the party, while Ruwan Wijewardene will continue as the Deputy leader of the UNP.

The new appointments were approved at the United National Party Working Committee meeting held at the party headquarters in Sirikotha today. (Colombo Gazette)