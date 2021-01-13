Ajith Prasanna granted bail

Retired Major Ajith Prasanna, who was remanded for making allegations against the judiciary, was granted bail today.

The Court of Appeal granted bail when the case filed against the Retired Major was taken up for hearing.

Ajith Prasanna was arrested after a case was filed by the Attorney General accusing him of making allegations against the judiciary.

He was arrested along with the two Navy Officers, who had made statements regarding a youth abduction case at a media briefing organised by the ‘War Heroes for Motherland’ organization in December 2019.

The 11 youth had been abducted and reportedly killed between 2008 and 2009.

Thereafter, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) filed a complaint with the Colombo High Court citing Ajith Prasanna had committed contempt of court.

The CID said Prasanna had criticized in the presence of the media, the case filed against Ex-Magistrate Thilina Gamage at the Colombo High Court and various other cases examined by High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga. (Colombo Gazette)