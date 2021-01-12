PDM to stage power show in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Malakand today

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which aims to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan from power, will be holding a rally on Monday in Malakand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to a report by Geo News, strict security arrangements have been made for the rally at Zafar Park in Batkhela, Malakand, while seating arrangements for 10,000 expected participants have been made at the site.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman among other PDM leaders are expected to address the rally.

Geo News further reported that Fazl, Bilawal and Ameer Maqam of PML-N will reach Zafar Park in Batkhela Tehsil of Malakand in separate rallies.

Earlier this month, the PDM had held a rally in Bahawalpur.

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari are among major leaders who have said that they will send the Imran-led government packing and have organised several PDM rallies including those in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan and Lahore since October 16.

The PDM has demanded the resignation of Imran Khan till January 31 (ANI)