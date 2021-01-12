No PC polls till Covid situation improves

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

The Provincial Council (PC) elections will not be held until the coronavirus situation in the country improves.

Cabinet co-spokesman Udaya Gammanpila said that party leaders in the ruling coalition had decided not to hold the PC polls based on the health situation in the country.

He said that once the situation improves the Government will review the matter and decide.

Last month the Government had said that it hopes to hold the Provincial Council (PC) elections before April this year and it will be held according to the old preferential system.

Provincial Councils and Local Government Minister Janaka Bandara Tennakoon had said that a cabinet paper has already been submitted regarding the holding of the Provincial Council elections according to the old system.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had also instructed members of the Election Commission, including the Chairman, to take steps to hold Provincial Council elections as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister advised the Election commission to take mandatory steps to hold the Provincial Council Elections and consider the legal framework of the forthcoming elections whilst adhering to the COVID_19 guidelines.

The Elections Commission has already begun work to look into the necessary legal provisions to hold the Provincial Council elections. (Colombo Gazette)