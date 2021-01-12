More Ukrainian tourists arrive in Sri Lanka

Another 165 Ukrainian tourists arrived at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Airport in Mattala today.

The group is the sixth batch of tourists to arrive in Sri Lanka from Ukraine.

The fifth batch of tourists consisting of 183 tourists arrived on 7 January, as part of special arrangements made by the Government to reopen Sri Lanka for tourism during the coronavirus pandemic.

The first group of 185 Ukrainian tourists arrived on 28 December, 2020, followed by the second batch consisting of 204 tourists on 29 December, 2020.

The third batch of 173 tourists arrived on Saturday (02), while the fourth group of 97 tourists arrived on Monday (04).

Five tourists from Ukraine from among the first group to arrive in Sri Lanka have so far tested positive for the coronavirus.

Special tours have been organized by the Government, despite facing an issue initially, which prompted excursions to Sigiriya and Polonnaruwa to be cancelled.

The first group of tourists who arrived from Ukraine undertook a visit to the Temple of the Tooth relic in Kandy recently. (Colombo Gazette)