More areas isolated as virus spreads

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The 90 Watta area in the Gangabada Grama Seva Division in Peliyagoda has been isolated from today.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette the area will be isolated from 06.00 p.m. today, until further notice.

The Head of the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 said the decision to isolate the area was taken as a precautionary measure due to an increase in the spread of COVID-19.

General Shavendra Silva further said that the Centre has implemented a new strategy with regard to the isolation of areas in the country.

He said under the new strategy, areas in which two or three coronavirus cases are detected will be immediately isolated to prevent further spread of the virus.

A number of areas in Colombo were isolated this week, due to an increase in Covid patients.

The Gothamipura housing scheme in Borella and 24 Watta, and 78 Watta in Gothamipura were isolated on Sunday (10).

The Police had said earlier that the fear of sub-clusters emerging was preventing the lifting of the isolation status in some areas. (Colombo Gazette)