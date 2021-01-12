Government denies hand in decision to destroy war monument

The Government has denied a hand in the decision to destroy a war monument at the Jaffna University.

Cabinet co-spokesman Udaya Gammanpila said that the Government had not taken a “policy decision” on the matter.

He said that the decision to destroy the war monument and later reconstruct it was taken by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Jaffna University authorities.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had last week defended the decision to destroy a war monument in the Jaffna University.

Chairman of the University Grants Commission, Sampath Amaratunge said that the war monument was a threat to the unity in the country.

He said that the war monument was constructed in 2018 and was modified over the years.

The UGC Chairman said that the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jaffna, Professor Sivakolundu Srisatkunarajah, had decided to remove the monument last Friday.

Amaratunge said that what Sri Lanka requires today is not war monuments but peace monuments.

Meanwhile, yesterday (Monday) construction work began on a new monument at the Jaffna University premises to remember those killed during the war.

Construction work was launched with the participation of the Jaffna Vice Chancellor S. Srisatkunarajah and university students. (Colombo Gazette)