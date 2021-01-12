FBI warnings amid fears of more pro-Trump violence

Security officials are resolute there will be no repeat of the breach seen on 6 January – when thousands of pro-Trump supporters were able to break into the grounds of the complex where members of Congress were voting to certify the election result.

Chad Wolf, acting head of the Department of Homeland Security, said Monday that he had instructed the US Secret Service to begin special operations for the inauguration on Wednesday – six days early – “in light of events of the past week and the evolving security landscape”.

Officials say up to 15,000 National Guard troops could be made available to fortify the event.

Later on Monday, Mr Wolf became the third Trump cabinet secretary to step down since the Capitol riots, after Betsy DeVos and Elaine Chao.

Mr Wolf’s exit plunged his department into turmoil just as it gears up to handle security for the Biden inauguration. Mr Wolf last week called on Mr Trump to “strongly condemn” the protesters who stormed Congress.