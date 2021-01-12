‘Darkness becomes destiny of nation if ruler is a thief’: PML-N slams Imran Khan

Following the massive power blackout, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb slammed the Imran Khan-led government for becoming “habitual of blaming everything on PML-N and the opposition” and said that “when the ruler is a thief and incompetent, darkness becomes the destiny of the nation”.

Dawn quoted Aurangzeb as saying that while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has no idea of the reason behind the massive blackout, its ministers have “shamelessly” blamed the earlier PML-N governments.

“The PTI government has become habitual of blaming everything on PML-N and the opposition. Though the government still has no idea what caused the breakdown, its ministers are shamelessly blaming it on the past PML-N government,” she said.

Questioning the PTI’s accusation, she said, “The system was working great when it was handling maximum load in summers. And during wintertime when the load is less than half, it crashed due to Nawaz Sharif.”

“Nawaz Sharif saved the nation from 18-hour load-shedding and commissioned new power plants. If the transmission system was bad then how did the 18-hour load shedding come to zero? When the ruler is a thief and incompetent, darkness becomes the destiny of the nation,” she added.

Meanwhile, the party spokesperson said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif-led government used to supply up to 25,000 MW of electricity during summers. The PTI’s “incompetence” led to the “breakdown of this system” but it preferred to blame the past government, the spokesperson added.

PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal said the worst-ever power shutdown proved that the incumbent government was “inept” and “incompetent” as the national economy was plunging due to new crises being caused by the rulers on a daily basis, Dawn reported.

A massive power blackout was reported in Pakistan before midnight on Saturday, which plunged several cities into darkness, reported Pakistan daily.

The blackout was reported from several cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Multan, Kasur among others.

The incident evoked humorous reactions from social media users in the country. Soon after the breakdown, the term #blackout became a top trend on Twitter with over 52,800 tweets till 2:18 am.

“So finally Pakistan showed unity in something that sounds good. 2021 game strong,” said a Twitter user.

Another user on Twitter commented: “Finally Imran khan introduces Night mode in Naya Pakistan.”

“Everyone in Pakistan on Twitter will be an electrical engineer till morning,” said another Twitterati. (ANI)