APIIT hosts global expert Simon Anholt at virtual conclave

Good Country Index and its relevance to Sri Lanka!

Given the overall economy declining to – 4.9 percent in 2020 as per the World Economic Outlook (WEO) there will be an impact on the overall brand value of each country and the overall Good Country index which was conceptualised by a globally renowned expert Simon Anholt.

The Postgraduate School of the Asia Pacific Institute of Information Technology (APIIT) will feature Simon Anholt on Friday 15th January at 6.30 PM at the Virtual Conclave themed ‘Meeting the Expert at APIIT Forum’ hosted by Dr. Rohantha Athukorala. The theme of the event is ‘Good Country Index and its relevance to Sri Lanka’.

Over the last twenty years, Simon Anholt has advised Presidents, Prime Ministers, Monarchs and governments of nearly sixty countries, cities and regions, helping them to engage more productively and imaginatively with the international community.

He has written six books about countries, their images and their role in the world. His latest book, ‘The Good Country Equation: How We Can Repair the World in One Generation’, was published in October 2020.

In addition to his best-known research project, the Good Country Index, he has also produced two major global surveys tracking public perceptions of countries and cities, the Anholt-Ipsos Nation Brands Index and City Brands Index, in partnership with the research group Ipsos-Mori.

He is also the Founding Editor Emeritus of the academic journal, Place Branding and Public Diplomacy. The strategies he advocates a country to pursue are national identity and reputation, public diplomacy, cultural policy and cultural relations, regional integration, immigration and related areas of social policy, sustainability, educational, policy, trade, export promotion, tourism, security and defense, foreign direct investment, talent attraction and major international events.

He is the founder of the Good Country Index which measures what each country on earth contributes to the common good of humanity, and what it takes away, relative to its size. The Netherlands came top of the Good Country Index third edition.

“Given that the overall 2021 global growth is projected at 5.4 percent with Sri Lanka targeting +5% GDP growth, it will be interesting to understand the implications of the Good Country Index to Sri Lanka which is why APIIT is hosting this session, said Athukorala.

"All are welcome but prior registration is required. This is an event that is totally free of charge as per the philosophy of APIIT whose ethos is 'Inspire love for learning'," says Chairman of APIIT, Bandula Egodage.

