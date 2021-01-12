Ajith to replace Ranjan in Parliament

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Gampaha District member Ajith Mannapperuma will replace MP Ranjan Ramanayake in Parliament.

SJB General secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara told Colombo Gazette that MP Ramanayake will lose his Parliament seat due to being sentenced over the contempt of Court case.

The Supreme Court today sentenced MP Ramanayake to four years rigorous imprisonment for slandering the judiciary and its members during an interaction with reporters in August 2017.

MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara further said that the party will not require to nominate a new member to fill MP Ramanayake’s Parliament seat.

As per the Parliamentary Elections Act, Ajith Mannaperuma who contested the General Elections 2020 from the Gampaha District and failed to secure necessary votes to enter Parliament, has acquired the highest number of votes required to enter Parliament from among the SJB members who contested the elections.

He said therefore, Ajith Mannapperuma will be automatically gazette by the National Election Commission and will take oaths as member of Parliament representing the SJB over the next few days as per the Elections Act.

SJB member Ajith Mannapperuma secured 47,212 votes in the General Elections held in August 2020.

The Returning Officer of the Gampaha District will submit Mannapperuma’s name to the National Elections Commission, following which the Commission will forward the name to the General- Secretary of Parliament, after which the SJB member will be sanctioned as a member of Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)