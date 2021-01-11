US envoy to Sri Lanka disappointed with incidents in Washington

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Alaina B. Teplitz, says she was deeply disappointed with the appalling incidents in Washington on 6 January.

Thousands of angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol in Washington DC last week and clashed with Police, resulting in casualty and multiple injuries and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

In a statement issued today, the Ambassador said that American democracy, as in Sri Lanka and the Maldives, rests on the strength of its institutions and system of checks and balances.

“Our institutions have been tested and proved resilient through the years – but recent events remind us, once more, that democracy needs constant tending and renewal by leaders and citizens alike,” she said.

The Ambassador said that Americans strive to form a more perfect union but that aspiration lays bare the imperfections even as it promises a body politic that is more fair, equitable, and diverse.

“Providing opportunities and outlets for common understanding is what it takes to address the past, and lay the foundation for a more inclusive future,” she said.

Ambassador Alaina B. Teplitz said that the US will continue to hold themselves to high standards and encourage others as part of their journey to continue reaching for that more perfect governance of the people, by the people and for the people. (Colombo Gazette)