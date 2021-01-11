Union Assurance launches ‘Lifestyle Bonus 2021’

An exciting campaign with a host of competitions, prizes and discounts!

Union Assurance PLC, a John Keells Company, brings back a bigger and better campaign with this year’s ‘Lifestyle Bonus 2021’, offering customers a chance to win state-of-the-art smart devices to complement a smarter lifestyle, coupled with a series of discounts through their partner network.

The campaign, comprising of a raffle draw and concessions from a host of collaborating brands was launched on 4th January to kick-start the year on a celebratory note. The offers are eligible to customers who sign up for a Union Assurance Life Insurance policy with a minimum premium of Rs.15,000 monthly, Rs.45,000 quarterly, Rs.75,000 half yearly or Rs.150,000 annually, within the campaign period of 01st January to 31st March 2021 with a special mention of higher premiums being eligible for multiple entries.

Commenting on the competition, Senath Jayathilake, General Manager Distribution of Union Assurance stated, “We are very excited to announce the launch of Lifestyle Bonus 2021. We anticipate intense competition for the prizes we have in store this year considering the success of the first instalment of Lifestyle Bonus the previous year. We have included a raffle draw with over 50 high-value items to be won as an additional feature, as well as discounts with Partner Merchants with an island-wide presence. As we protect lifestyles, ambitions and relationships with a product portfolio that expands across health, retirement, education, and investment, we look forward to enriching the lifestyles of our new policyholders with this new and exciting competition.”

Lifestyle Bonus 2021 introduces seven distinctive prizes for the raffle draw starting with the first prize, an iPhone 12 Pro Max 516GB, followed by iPad Air 2020 with Apple Pencil 2nd Gen & Magic Keyboard, Samsung 55″ Smart TV, Asus UX363 Laptops, Samsung 43″ Smart TVs, Samsung A30 Phones, and WiFi Routers with 50GB of data per month, free for 1 year.

Policyholders signing up with Union Assurance Lifestyle Bonus will also have access to a series of discounts up to 20% with affiliated partners up to 31st March 2021. Affiliate partners include Vision Care, Eric Rajapakse Opticians, John Keells Office Automation (JKOA), Mobitel and Vijitha Yapa Bookshop.

For further details, customers can call their personal financial advisor or the Union Assurance hotline on 1330. Feel free to visit the link unionassurance.com/our-services/life-style-bonus for terms and condition. Union Assurance’s competition registration number, WP/GT/5454, as provided by Inland Revenue legitimizes the competition as required by the government to ensure the legally approved offering for customers.

Union Assurance is a part of the John Keells Group, Sri Lanka’s largest listed conglomerate. It is among the most awarded Insurance companies in Sri Lanka, completing over three decades of success with a market capitalization of Rs. 18.2 Bn, a Life Fund of Rs. 41.3 Bn and a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 447% as at November 2020. Set to empower the Sri Lankan Dream, Union Assurance offers Life Insurance solutions that cover education, health, investment, protection, and retirement needs of Sri Lankans. With 76 branches and an over 3000-strong workforce, Union Assurance continues to invest in people, products, and processes with a customer-centric focus to be responsive to emerging changes in the Life Insurance industry.