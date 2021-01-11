The magic hands of Priyantha Kumara

Priyantha Kumara is one of the most sought after hair and makeup artists in Sri Lanka and has dressed over 100 brides.

Attached to the Beauty Quest in Colombo, he has been operating his bridal studio – Brides By Priyantha – for the last three years.

He is a self-taught, hardworking and persevering makeup artist, who is constantly in the process of learning and experimenting with new trends. Starting at an early age, he has progressed to be one of the most established bridal dressers in the industry.

“I always believe in keeping it simple and elegant, for that, I study the person run through pictures and later I schedule two to three meetings. I want to bring out the best in the bride or whoever I’m dressing, and my passion is to see people happy, beautiful and confident. The right colour and shade can make a huge difference”.

Brides By Priyantha was established in 2017 and is running successfully and even during the pandemic with many cancellations, still, the brides and bridesmaids wanted to him render his work to later months or next year.

“I am thankful to my customers, they didn’t opt for another hair and makeup artists, with so many offering services at various prices, the customers still wanted me and some customers have made me a part of the family. And I believe it’s my obligation and responsibility to serve them right. During the lockdown, I was hit hard but was able to bounce back and my boss Nazneen Fernando, went all out to ensure the safety and hygiene of our clients”.

Like many businesses, this has been a challenging year for many, but new ways were found and safety has become a top priority, “We will be in sanitizing every makeup and hair essential, and because we cannot change the situation but we can change ourselves to adapt to the new way of life and living”.

Through Brides By Priyantha, he has a lot of plans and is waiting to implement it. Right now he has a whole list of weddings, where brides have opted for something simple and light, but beautiful eye makeup. Besides the bridals, he is busy with hair and makeup for various shoots, “It’s good to be back in action, and hope we can go back to normal soon”.

About The Beauty Quest

The Beauty Quest (Private) Limited is a private limited company which mainly provides Skin, Hair and Nails treatments to both ladies and gents. Additionally, the company engages in bridal dressing and make-up, working with the best brands in the industry. The Company operates at 16th Lane, Galle Road, Colombo 03.